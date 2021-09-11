With WWE appearance, Trae Young is enjoying his time as new bane of New York

TRAE Young still has Madison Square Garden in the palm of his hands.

The mercurial Atlanta Hawks guard reminded New York exactly who he is, appearing on WWE SmackDown on Saturday (Manila time).

Further embracing his newfound villain role in the Big Apple, Young proudly wore a Hawks sweatshirt to troll the audience. siding in the heels' corner to back up the team of Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Otis.

He didn't even hesitate to get his hands dirty, with the crowd booing as he got his mitts on Rey Mysterio.

The Garden, however, had the last laugh as the referee ejected Young.

Young's cameo led to Zayn, wearing a Kevin Knox jersey of the New York Knicks, getting hit with a double-619 by Rey and Dominik Mysterio before a Big Ending from Money in the Bank winner Big E for the victory for their team, which also included Rick Boogs and Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura.

Not the first time Trae Young was in WWE

This wasn't the first time Young was seen in WWE TV, appearing via a taped message at the Rolling Loud in Miami back in July to announce the New Year's Day pay-per-view Day 1, to be held in Atlanta.

And it seems like he's enjoying this role as the new bane of New York.

Surely, this won't be the last time Ice Trae willd draw the Garden's ire.

