'LeBron James isn't even in the Top 5': The worst basketball takes from Paul Pierce

As great as Paul Pierce was as an NBA player, he can't seem to figure things out as a basketball analyst.

The 2008 Finals MVP and 10-time All-Star recently made another bold statement via ESPN's NBA Countdown, even if he'd already ended up as an Internet laughingstock for a previous faux pas.

According to "The Truth," LeBron James isn't a Top 5 NBA player of all time.

Said Pierce: "What has LeBron did to build up any organization from the ground? I'm talking about these players, Top-5 players. Bill Russell built the organization of Boston, Kareem, Magic, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe, Bird. These guys are all-time Top 10 players who helped build their organization or continued the tradition."

Whether he's emulating Charles Barkley — in terms of hot takes — or Skip Bayless — in terms of LeBron hate — Pierce just isn't making any sense. Even host Michelle Beadle and fellow talking Chauncey Billups found him and his declarations amusing.

Here are Paul's five worst takes, from least to most embarrassing:

Cavs duke it out

The former Kansas Jayhawk asserted that the Zion Williamson-led Duke Blue Devils can defeat an actual NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his own words: "They (Duke) can beat the Cavs. If they (Cavs) don't have Kevin Love, Duke can beat them right now. That's how bad they are. Duke's Top 3 players (Williamson, Barrett, Reddish)...can start on Cleveland right now."

Gotchu, Paul

After the Milwaukee Bucks went up 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors in last season's Eastern Conference Finals, Pierce tweeted this:

The Raptors went on to sweep the next four games and eventually win their first-ever championship.

Winging it

The 2010 Three-Point Contest champion was asked if Splash Brother Klay Thompson was a better wing shooter than him.

In his own words: "In clutch situations, it was money in the bank. We haven't seen Klay in these situations quite a bit. They (Warriors) don't go to him. If you've got Klay down the stretch and you've got me down the stretch, who you want shooting that three?"

Bucks stop here (or not)

Following the Boston Celtics' 112-90 victory over the Bucks in Game 1 of the second round, the 2008 champ dashed the latter's hopes.

In his own words: "As a team, I don't know where Milwaukee goes from here. I think it's over... When I watched this today, if Giannis doesn't have a monster game, and somebody besides him doesn't step up, Boston is just going to out-talent them."

You know what happened next.

Wade a minute

Pierce was asked: Between himself and three-time champ Dwyane Wade, who was the better player and the better career.

In his own words: "That's easy! I can say that off the bat, that's me. If you give me Shaq, if you give me LeBron... if you give me these guys earlier in my career... I'd be sitting on five or six championships, easy."

Jalen Rose then listed the rest of Wade's career achievements in Paul's poker face during the next episode.