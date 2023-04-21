'Magic Mikey' wows' em, RHJ rules as TNT ends Ginebra reign

TNT Tropang Giga returned to the summit of the PBA after capturing the 2023 Governors' Cup crown in six hard-fought games against Barangay Ginebra.

Red-hot Mikey Williams fired on all cylinders with a 38-point outing on nine treys as TNT eked out a 97-93 win for its ninth PBA title on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

READ: TNT is new PBA Governors' Cup champ

After an early Game Five exit to food poisoning, Justin Brownlee, who suffered his first PBA Finals defeat, was left in the shade by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

From 'Magic Mikey' making it rain to the Tropang Giga's title-clinching romp, see how fans reacted to an action-packed Game Six here:

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TNT's championship connection

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Magic Mikey!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Rondae rules

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

First Finals loss for JB