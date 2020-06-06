Tips to help motorcycle riders avoid virus infection in parking areas

HAVE you gone to a shopping mall lately and noticed if there were any changes in the parking arrangements for motorcycles? You'll be surprised to see that there are barely any signs reminding them to be health-conscious nor anyone enforcing the policy of physical distancing. This is not good.

While security personnel are forever preoccupied with checking the body temperature of mall visitors, spraying sanitizers on their hands, and reminding people to observe the health protocols to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, very little attention is given to the parking area for two-wheelers.

And if the riders are not reminded of vital health practices when parking their bikes, this could mean trouble later on, considering that motorcycles are left with a very small spaces when parking inside malls.

So we asked our in-house medical expert Dr. Raymond Figuerres if the policy of social distancing should apply to motorcycle parking. "Walang social distancing for non-living things. Social distancing is for people," said Figuerres.

However, this doesn't mean that riders can continue with their old habits of dismounting and mounting from their bikes in cramped parking lots. We do not want that to happen.

Figuerres, an avid rider, was kind enough to share with us these health protocols that are a must in motorcycle parking areas:

1) Avoid gathering too close to other riders when parking a bike. Remember, people are the carriers, not inanimate objects like motorcycles and cars. Observe strict hand hygiene so you will not get the virus near your face.

2) Do not put your helmet on top of flat surfaces where the virus could have been deposited. If there's presence of the virus on the seat or fuel tank, there's a chance your helmet would pick them up.

3) If there's a rider gearing up near your bike, stay clear first, wait, and observe the safe distance. The mere presence of the virus is not enough for transmission, and there is a threshold amount for the rider to get the infection.

4) It's always better to be safe than sorry. Spare a little time to sanitize your motorbike before you throw your leg over it. Pay attention to the 'touchpoints' (handlebar, tank, signal lights, seat, top box, and side mirror). Make it a regular routine.

We hope these tips will help you stay healthy always. Ride safe!

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.