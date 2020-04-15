Tim Tebow charity hospital now shelters Davao frontliners

A Davao-based charity hospital that American two-sport star Tim Tebow helped build is doing its share in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite not offering tests and treatment for COVID-19, Tebow CURE Hospital, an orthopedic specialty medical institution for disabled children, is staying relevant during this time by giving local medical frontliners free accommodation.

Tebow CURE has lent a hand to Davao’s government hospital, the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), the staff of which have been the first responders to local COVID-19 patients.

SPMC frontliners, Tebow CURE learned, have had difficulty commuting across the city due to public transportation restrictions, while some fear going home and unintentionally infecting their families. Even worse, some landlords have also evicted hospital staff from their lodgings due to fears of contracting the virus.

Enter Tebow CURE Hospital, one of the primary outreach initiatives of the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose namesake, a New York Mets minor league outfielder and former National Football League star quarterback, was born in the Philippines to American missionaries based in Davao.





With the hospital suspending its regular surgeries and clinic operations at this time, hospital beds have become available, which the management readily offered to SPMC staff for free.

Fifteen doctors have already availed of the free accommodation as of the end of March, occupying some of the 23 beds in six shared rooms in the building.

“This gesture is a way of showing solidarity with our colleagues who are working under stressful and difficult situations to help save lives,” Tebow CURE Hospital executive director Michael Hulland said in a statement.

“As a hospital, our specialisms are in orthopedics and plastics, and so we may not be ideally suited to be on the front lines in this pandemic. But, we still have an important role to play,” he added. “We can support, encourage, and offer the hope and peace of Jesus. Through these actions, we are able to serve our community during this time of need.”

On regular days, it’s the disabled kids who mainly get the medical attention – and fun time inside Timmy’s Playroom, one of the hallmarks of the hospital where some of Tebow’s football memorabilia can be found.

“The Philippines have always had a special place in my heart,” Tebow said in a previous interview. “I’m excited to be part of this hospital that will bring physical and spiritual healing to thousands of children who would not otherwise have to access to care.”

Take a look at some photos of the playroom.

