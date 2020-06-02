Cone hits out at US leadership for fostering 'culture of hatred'

GINEBRA coach Tim Cone has blamed the United States “leadership” for their actions that have sparked protests in the country in the wake of the racially triggered death of African-American George Floyd.

The American PBA coach couldn’t help but finally air his thoughts about the matter on Tuesday, taking to Twitter to slam US leaders.

“All coaches/leaders develop a culture—good or bad, sometimes great, all of which reflect a team’s success. The leadership of the U.S. has developed such as horrendous, despicable culture that it has led the country to hate, division and racism. I’ve never been more ashamed.”

US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military to control the riots that have esclated the last few days.

Cone ended the post with a #BLM hashtag, which translates to “Black lives matter,” as he took a stand on the issue.

