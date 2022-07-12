Tim Cone leads tribute to Alaska's well-loved staff Tom Urbano

FROM the US where he is currently doing a gig as assistant coach of Miami Heat's NBA Summer League team, Tim Cone sent his love via Twitter to honor former PBA referee and longtime Alaska staff Mang Tom Urbano.

Like Cone, Urbano was part of Alaska's triumphant run to 13 championships in the nineties as team referee, statistician, and do-it-all support staffer who was like family to members of the team and friend to most people around the league.

Urbano, 80, died on Monday of respiratory failure due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease after being hospitalized in May, according to his daughter.

One of those he touched was, of course, Cone, who was the leader of that Alaska team that is widely recognized as the most dominant in the PBA in the nineties.

"I wish I was home so I could pay my respects to my friend, Tom Urbano. He was such a big part of my early career at Alaska. I was so sorry to hear of his passing. I will miss you, Tom. RIP," Cone tweeted from Las Vegas.

Well-known sportswriter Rafe Bartholomew also paid tribute to Urbano by sharing his interview of the former PBA referee recalling the time he T'd up the legendary Robert Jaworski not once but twice in a game.

"A few clips from Pinoy Hoops (2013) to remember Mang Tom Urbano, a legend in Philippine basketball whose generosity, humor, longevity, at syempre yung tenga nya," the Pacific Rims author said on Twitter.

Former Alaska official CK Kanapi said Mang Tom treated her like a daughter.

"He was the first personnel sa team who welcomed me in the Alaska Head Office, being the only girl in the team, he protected me as if I was his daugther," Kanapi, now an official of Converge, said.

Ex-PBA Commissioner Noli Eala was also one to talk, having witnessed Urbano's hard work in the league for 27 years.

"Tom was an institution in the PBA. Jovial, kind and hardworking. Rest in peace Tom. You will not be forgotten," he tweeted.

Former Alaska player and coach Jeff Cariaso shed light on Mang Tom's biggest legacy; wisdom and humor brought to the team. Cariaso won championships with the Aces when Urbano was still part of the staff.

"You will be missed Tommy. Thank you for the laughs,and for all the heartfelt advice and reminders. You will not be forgotten old man," he said on Instagram, uploading a throwback team photo.

Just-retired Joe Devance, who saw action for Alaska in four years, has his own story to tell about 'Mang Tom'

"This is a true man of honor. I was blessed to have been part of his life. He was, and is a special person. May he rest well," he said.

Though from the opposite side of the court, Magnolia icon Marc Pingris kept his tribute short but sweet.

"Salamart po, Tatay Tom," he posted an Instagram story.

PBA sportscaster Carlo Pamintuan also aired his condolences; "A true 1/1. RIP Mang Tom."

