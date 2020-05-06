Tim Cone, Ginebra players help SMC repack face masks for frontliners

EVEN with the PBA on a break, Barangay Ginebra remains on a Never-Say-Die mode.

Showing they’re one with San Miguel Corporation’s all-out bid to help the Filipino people get through with the current health crisis, the entire team helped in the repacking of health equipment to be distributed to hospitals across the country.

PHOTO: Richard del Rosario Twitter

Coach Tim Cone and players led by LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar were at the SMC headquarters in Ortigas on Wednesday to repack face masks that will be donated to medical health workers in at least 16 health centers nationwide.

Also with them was SMC sports director and Barangay Ginebra board of governor Alfrancis Chua.

PHOTO: Richard del Rosario Twitter

“Sama-sama laban sa COVID-19. Walang iwanan! Never Say Die,” Tenorio posted on his IG account showing him with the entire Ginebra thing doing their chores at the SMC compound.

The firm led by President and COO Ramon S. Ang has so far donated P1.147 billion as of last week worth of food products, ethyl alcohol, fuel, protective gear, free toll, among others to frontliners and hardest hit communities in Luzon and other provinces nationwide during this quarantine period.

PHOTO: Richard del Rosario Twitter

