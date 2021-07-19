DIY fix on tight jersey helps Myla Pablo be at her best for Petro Gazz

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — It was a loooong day for Petro Gazz and Black Mamba-Army, especially for Myla Pablo who needed to cut the sleeves of her tight jersey just to be able to play in her first Premier Volleyball League game as an Angel.

Despite playing in a jersey that was a size or two too small and enduring hours of delay due to a slippery floor at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center, Pablo still managed to impress with 16 points in her Petro Gazz debut.

The former league MVP said the team jerseys arrived last Friday and it was too late to change hers when it became apparent that it was too small.

So she cut the sides to be able to fit in it.

“Nung unang binigay itong jersey two days ago, finit talaga namin, ako lang yung hindi nagkasya yung jersey. As in hindi ko talaga magalaw yung braso ko, ang sikip talaga ng dibdib ko,” bared Pablo after Petro Gazz’s four-set win over Army.

“If ever hindi ko siya guguntingin hindi ako makakapag laro.”

Aside from cutting the sides, the National University standout wore a compression shirt inside the jersey.

“Sabi ko na lang, kumbaga, 'Okay first game ‘to, kumbaga gawan na ng paraan para makapaglaro lang ako sa first game,” she said.

Pablo and the Angels’ debut was delayed for one hour due to heavy rain that caused slippery spots on the playing area. The second set action was also stopped for three hours until conditions were deemed playable.

Despite staying inside the venue for a total of five hours, Pablo was glad that it was worth the wait after they bagged their first win in this short PVL bubble.

After waiting for a year for volleyball to return, what's another couple of hours, right?

“Halos lahat ng mga volleyball players, almost one year din naman hindi nakapaglaro, so ito na yung time na inaantay ng mga tao na makapaglaro ulit,” Pablo said. “Super excited talaga ako lalo na itong team na Petro Gazz na bago lang ako."

