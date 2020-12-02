Thompson trends on Twitter as emotional reactions pour in for Ginebra-TnT Game 2

SCOTT-three once more.

Thompson came through in a rollercoaster of a game that saw TnT dominate across two quarters with the hot hands of RR Pogoy — until the Gin Kings caught up and Scottie sealed Tropang Giga’s fate with a clutch three.

The Ginebra fightback led to a tense 92-90 squeaker over TnT. By the final minute of the game, more than 280,000 viewers were tuned in to the PBA livestream on Facebook.

At the close of the game, the keyword ‘Thompson’ made it to Twitter’s trending list.

Here’s a sample of the many, many heated reactions to this matchup.

Scottie the hero!

For a while there, Pogoy looked unstoppable!

Coach Louie Alas with a first-quarter compliment for Pringle!

Chris Ross salute!

Here’s more Pringle praise.

Aljon helps out, too.

Erram fuming in the last few minutes!

Ganyan po talaga.

#SportsFamilyProblems

Multitasking sports fan right here.

We couldn't agree more.