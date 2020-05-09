Plastic sheets, marked seats: How the MRT and LRT will look in the new normal

(Top Gear Philippines) Once the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila is lifted, the different modes of public transport will finally resume operations — albeit at limited capacities — and this includes the major rail lines in the capital.

Considering how trains are usually packed with commuters like sardines in a can on regular work days, you might be wondering how operators can enforce proper social distancing once we arrive at the 'new normal' a few weeks from now.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has released some photos of the preparations currently being done on the MRT-3 and LRT-2 trains, and it shows how commuters will be able to keep their distance from one another once the rail lines are up and running again.

LRT-2 coaches have been plastered with 'Stay Here' markers on the seats and all over the floor to guide passengers on where they should stand whenever on board the trains.

On the MRT-3, plastic barriers have been installed inside the coaches. The floors have been marked accordingly as well.

We can't say for sure how effective these safety measures will be, but it'll also be up to the commuters to abide by the new guidelines set forth by the government so we can keep ourselves safe during this pandemic. Take note, though, that when these trains are back up, waiting time at the station is expected to be significantly longer than usual.

