These are the rules for commuting after ECQ

(Top Gear Philippines) The scheduled end of Metro Manila's enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on May 16, 2020 is fast approaching, and along with it, the public transportation ban.

Yes, the MRT-3, LRT-1, LRT-2, and PNR are all set to resume operations after ECQ on May 16, 2020, albeit in a limited capacity.

"Upon resumption of operations, all rail lines will observe March 14, 2020 DOTr guidelines on Community Quarantine, as well as additional health and safety measures pursuant to I-ATF and DOH [Department of Health] guidelines," the DOTr said in a Facebook post over the weekend. Look:

If rail lines stick to the DOTr's March 14 guidelines, they will only be allowed to carry up to 25% of their maximum passenger capacity. Passengers entering stations and trains will be closely regulated, rail line personnel must wear face masks and use thermal scanners, and any passengers exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 (like a body temperature of 38 degrees and above) will be refused entry.

Last Friday, the DOTr also shared guidelines for maximum passenger capacity for all forms of public transportation. See below.

To sum it up, all buses, jeepneys, shuttles, and UV Express vans can only accommodate up to 50% of their maximum passenger capacity (not including the driver and conductor). No standing passengers are allowed, and seated passengers must maintain a one-person distance from other occupants at all times (refer to the images aboe).

For taxis and TNVS vehicles (like Grab), only three passengers are allowed: One in the front passenger seat, and two in the rear who must be seated one person apart. Tricycles, meanwhile, can only carry one passenger in the sidecar. Passengers also aren’t allowed to sit on the motorcycle behind the driver.