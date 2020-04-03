Here's how Ninoy Stadium looks as hospital and quarantine site

THE Ninoy Aquino Stadium is one of three major facilities in Metro Manila that are the first to be converted into instant hospitals as the government tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and ensure the safety of communities.

Aside from the stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Halls and the World Trade Center, both in Pasay City are also being transformed into quarantine sites.

“Sa ngayon iyong tatlong in-identify namin with the help of DOH (Department of Health) ay ongoing na. So as early as this week meron na kaming made-deliver na additional facilites,” said Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

“’Yung ginagawa namin ngayon, ang expectation namin ay makaka-house siya ng 936 patients pero meron pa rin expansion kasi marami pa rin may open fields na pwede pang gamitin pero sa ngayon po, naka-focus muna kami sa tatlong locations dahil malapit [ito] sa ospital, [at in terms of] logistics mas madaling gamitin,” Villar added.

PHOTO: Atty Guillermo Iroy Facebook account

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Vince Dizon said the quarantine facilities are aimed at reducing the community spread of COVID-19, decongesting hospitals in Metro Manila, saving patients at the first stages of the disease, and protecting the frontliners.

Dizon said about a thousand patients can benefit from the three major facilities in Metro Manila, especially residents in the surrounding areas.

The Ninoy Aquino Stadium will be operational as early as next week, while both the PICC and the World Trade Center in Pasay City will be finished by April 11.

The quarantine facilities will have airconditioned cubicles, free food for patients and the frontliners, free access to internet connection, and 24/7 monitoring by doctors and nurses.

Lichauco, an expert in hospital design, emphasized that each facility is designed to ensure protection of the staff and health workers, and followed the protocols of the Department of Health (DOH).

Lichauco designed the quarantine centers in Metro Manila, ensuring these facilities meet the needs of patients, and at the same time, protect our frontliners. He was also the architect for the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), Medical City hospitals, The Asian Hospital and Medical Center, and the UP-PGH Polyclinic in New Clark City.

The other facilities in the National Capital Region that will be converted into instant hospitals include the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Quezon City Circle, Amoranto Stadium, Quezon Institute, PhilSports Complex, Duty Free, FTI station in Taguig City and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang. Construction of facilities in Central Luzon are also underway at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga, and the New Clark City Government Center in Capas, Tarlac. The New Clark City Athletes’ Village will also be used as a quarantine site.

