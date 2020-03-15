This heartwarming, family-friendly Pinoy sports movie is streaming now on YouTube

WITH Metro Manila and Batangas residents looking at full community quarantines for at least the next month, quarantined folks are turning to streaming services to keep themselves sane as they stay at home.

And if you want to give foreign shows and movies on Netflix a break, TBA Studios — the studio behind Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral and Heneral Luna — has uploaded a few of their offerings in full to their YouTube channel.

One of these is Alamat ni Meng Patalo, a movie about the vicious, cutthroat sport of... patintero.

Here's the trailer:

The concept is silly, and that's exactly the point. Director Mihk Vergara and screenwriter Zig Marasigan pull equally from underdog sports movie and sports anime series tropes (complete with some flashy special effects whenever the team of losers do their "sports moves") to create something quirky, unique, and surprisingly emotional — perhaps the perfect balm for these trying times.

Here's the full stream:

Other full movies streaming for free from TBA Studios include the unsettling horror movie Bliss, starring Iza Calzado, and Phoebe Walker's debut film Gayuma. Unfortunately, Goyo and Heneral Luna are not part of their YouTube offerings, but you can currently catch those on Netflix.

Check out the full TBA Studios YouTube channel here.