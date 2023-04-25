This Grade 11 teacher introduces the Chunin Exam to students

WILL THE NEXT Hokage come from the Philippines?

For Grade 11 teacher Brian Santiago, he decided to dress up as an instructor from the Naruto series. Donning the signature headband and the battle vest, his look resembles that of Asuma Sarutobi, one of the mentors of the series.

As to why he dressed up as a Naruto character? Santiago revealed to News5 that he wanted to spice things up given how his students struggled in the 3rd Quarter Periodical Examination in Orani National High School.

The photos revealed that his students have likewise dressed up as characters in the Naruto universe.

Hopefully his students find a way to pass the examinations, similar to that one episode in Naruto, where each of the students used their abilities to decode a written examination.

Naruto didn't even write a single word in that episode, yet he managed to fulfill his dream of becoming the 'Greatest Hokage' ever. Perhaps this should serve as an inspiration to his students.

