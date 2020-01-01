National athletes, sports fans are sad to see Harrison Plaza go

DECEMBER 31, 2019 marked the final day of operations of Harrison Plaza, one of the first major shopping malls in Manila.

Located in the Malate district, the mall opened in 1976 and stood as the first one-stop shop in the country. It was closed down for business on New Year's Day, to be demolished to give way to a new development.

During its heyday, the upscale mall that stood along F.B. Harrison Street, M. Adriatico, and Pablo Ocampo Street, featured cinemas, amusement parks, a department store, and restaurants that made it one of the premier destinations of the Filipinos from the seventies up until the early nineties.

The site was very conveniently located and accessible via major roads like Taft Avenue and Roxas Boulevard. It is also near popular destinations like the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Manila Zoo and Century Park Sheraton Hotel.

Unfortunately, the rise of more modern shopping malls saw the deterioration of the place.

The Martel family, the owners of the property, has sold it to the SM Group, according to reports. Tenants were reportedly given until January 31, 2020 to vacate before the seven-hectare property is turned over to the new owners.

Naturally, Filipinos can’t help but feel nostalgic in the final days of Harrison Plaza, recalling cherished memories that happened within the walls of the mall. Diehard sports fans are no exception.

A Jai alai fronton was once built in the Harrison Plaza complex until it was demolished to make way for an SM Hypermarket. The mall also used to have a bowling alley, a table tennis center, and even a basketball court.

Due to its proximity to the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the site used to be a favorite among diehard sports fans who go there before or after sports events to dine or simply kill time.

Sportswriters who cover the Philippine Sports Commission beat like myself also frequent the Harrison Plaza mall to shop or eat. One of our favorite places was the Booksale at the second floor where cheap, hard-to-find sports books are sold. I also dated my now-wife for the very first time at a popular fastfood chain there.

PSC employees also frequent the place for its wide array of food choices. The government sports agency also hosted sports events at the mall, while the training facility of the billiards and snooker team was relocated here in 2019.

National athletes and coaches also love to go there since most of them live in the nearby dormitories of the Rizal sports complex. You’ll usually see athletes frequently visiting tiangge stalls and hanging out at Harrison Plaza buying their basic needs – from food, groceries, cellphone load, cellphone repair, and even DVDs.

PHOTO: Mei-Lin Lozada

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena said it best when he paid tribute to the mall on his Facebook account.

“Harrison Plaza, you will leave in my heart. As a child, I looked forward to tag along with my Papa every training session because it means bonding with my family afterwards,” said Obiena, referring to his father and former national athlete Emerson.

“A happy meal or kiddie meal with my choice of toy as reward, the excitement of playing at Tom’s World with my sister. Thank you Harrison Plaza for the 12 years of childhood memories,” Obiena added.

The Philippine sports community will surely miss this place.