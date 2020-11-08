After JP debut trends on social media, Thirdy thanks fans for 'very overwhelming' support

WHILE Thirdy Ravena shook off the eight-month lockdown rust (as well as unforeseen visa delays) in his Japan B. League debut on Saturday night, Filipino fans and supporters made noise for his milestone on social media.

MORE ON THIRDY MORE ON THIRDY

San-en Neophoenix survived Shimane Susanoo Magic, 83-82, with the 23-year-old contributing 13 points, from 6-of-13 shooting, two rebounds, and two assists to announce his arrival after 8-month hiatus from any ball game.

Keywords "Thirdy" and "Thirdy Ravena" rocketed to the ranking spots on local Twitter as fans aired their admiration for the former three-time UAAP MVP.

Continue reading below ↓

Thirdy's last name already carries an enduring legacy in Philippine hoops, but he's been busy making his own name.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After all, he's the first-ever Asian import to ever grace the B. League stage.

TeamAMDG on Twitter also officially announced that they're lifting up the wings of the Blue Eagle who's taking his flight overseas.

Continue reading below ↓

A netizen pointed out Thirdy brought the Pinoy "high five" tradition to his game, and ran into some basketball culture shock.

Continue reading below ↓

Sports reporter Yo Sarmenta also weighed in, recognizing Ravena's solid debut.

Check out these other tweets, as well:

Continue reading below ↓

Volleyball star (and bro Kiefer's girlfriend) Alyssa Valdez also aired her support for Thirdy. Joing her was Juan Gomez de Liano, a pal and opponent in college ball.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, grateful for the amount of love he received from his Pinoy fans, Ravena posted a minute-long Instagram story last night, airing a message for his supporters.

"Hey guys, I wanna make a video para magpasalamat sainyo, grabe yung suporta at pagmamahal na nakukuha namin dito sa team, ramdam na ramdam ko dito sa Japan. Very overwhelming, to be honest, pero sana ipagpatuloy niyo lang po, maraming salamat sa lahat ng nanood ng game," he said last night.

Continue reading below ↓

His next game will commence today, 8 November, at 12:40 PM (Manila time).

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.