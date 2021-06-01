Thirdy Ravena to serve as analyst in Game 3 of B.League Finals

THIRDY Ravena will lend a helping hand in the broadcast of the all-important Game Three of the 2020-21 B.League Finals between the Utsunomiya Brex and Chiba Jets on Tuesday.

The Filipino import has been tapped to provide his unique analysis as he joins commentators Anthony Suntay and Enzo Flojo in the English broadcast of the finale of the Japanese professional league, to be broadcast on the league's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Ravena, after all, will bring a fresh set of eyes in the do-or-die game as he had a chance to battle these top teams in his first season with San-En NeoPhoenix this year.

The 6-foot-3 high-flyer had a solid first season in Japan as he posted 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes of action across 18 games for the NeoPhoenix.

He has since signed a multi-year extension with San-En, which would keep him in the Land of the Rising Sun for at least the next two years.

For the meantime, the focus is on the last two teams standing in the B.League.

Utsunomiya has been the standard this season, topping the eliminations with a 49-11 record before hurdling SunRockers Shibuya in the quarterfinals and sweeping the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the semis.

Chiba, meanwhile, wasn't far off, placing second with its 43-14 card in the preliminaries before taking down SeaHorses Mikawa in the quarters and outlasting the Ryukyu Golden Kings in a three-game semifinals.

The Jets drew first blood in the best-of-three series with a dominant 85-65 Game 1 win last Saturday, before the Brex leveled the series with an 83-59 Game 2 trouncing on Sunday.

Utsunomiya and Chiba make one final joust at 6 p.m. (Manila time) at Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

