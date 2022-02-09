How netizens reacted to Thirdy Ravena's Gilas 'surprise'

WHILE netizens are yet done debating over Thirdy Ravena's commitment to Gilas Pilipinas for the February window, he's already in the Moro Lorenzo gym, seeing action with the team.

Thirdy Ravena Gilas call-up

Amid the noise, the San-En NeoPhoenix guard posted an Instagram story on Wednesday noon, announcing his arrival.

"Surpise," he wrote in the caption as he shares a photo of his view ATM (or at the moment). The snapshot shows the ring in the Ateneo gym and some players practicing.

Earlier in the day, Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio confirmed to Spin.ph that he will indeed suit up for the national team.

Here's how the fans and netizens reacted:

Shocked, for sure.

