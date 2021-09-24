Battle of Katipunan in Japan? Thirdy, Kobe thrilled for their B. League faceoff

WITH a total of eight Filipino players suiting up for different teams in the B. League, it isn't only Japanese hoops fans who are excited for the upcoming opening of its new season.

B. League officially begins its new season on September 30, and many Pinoys are keeping an eye out on the homegrown talents about to grace the stage.

But in a short but appealing social media exchange, looks like the players are just as eager to put on a show.

Battle of Katipunan goes to Hamamatsu

Pioneering B.League player Thirdy Ravena, shared a poster of a game announcement as San-En Neophoenix plays Niigata Albirex BB on October 9.

“Opening weekend in Hamamatsu,” he wrote with a winking emoji. “See you, @_kokoparas.”

The former Ateneo star, who just returned to training with his team, tagged the former University of the Philippines Maroon forward in a teasing manner.

Paras, of course, answered back to continue the fun.

“See you, papi!” he wrote, adding an overwhelmed emoji.

Ravena, a two-time UAAP finals MVP, renewed his contract with NeoPhoenix, while Paras is set to make his debut. and Paras are two of the eight Pinoy ballers who took their talent to Japan.

Hence, the six others were Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses), Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Kenmark Carino (Aomori Wat’s).

