‘Nakabawi si Thirdy kay manong’ + other reactions to second Ravena faceoff

TWO Ravena faceoffs in one weekend? That’s the B.League for you.

This time, Thirdy makes it even as San-En NeoPhoenix put up a hard-fought win against the Shiga Lakestars. Tables were truly turned in today’s game in Ukaruchan Arena, as San-En orchestrated their own come-from-behind win, going up from 18 down to take the W, 101-96, against the Lakestars in overtime.

Both Ravenas pulled up similar stats, with Thirdy just a point ahead of manong with a 21-point eruption.

On social media, fans once again saluted the sibling rivalry heating up the Land of the Rising Sun.

The stuff great rivalries are made of

Thirdy giving it his all!

He’s making his fans proud

