These P18,000 Voltes V toys were sold out in under one minute

by spin.ph staff
Just now
PHOTO: Wetworks, Solid Toys

ONLY 99 of these very cool designer toys were made, but they were all sold out within one minute. Not a mean feat, considering each set has a price tag of P18,000.

The toys are a Voltes V-themed ‘cosplay variant’ of art toy characters Foxy and Kin, who are creations of Pinoy artist Wetworks. Wetworks, whose real name is Carlo Cacho, released the first Foxy and Kin sculptures back in 2015, and over the years, has collaborated with other artists such as Quiccs.

These Foxy & Kin x Voltes V toys are officially licensed by Toei, the studio that created Voltes V.

On his Instagram page, Wetworks called it a “once in a lifetime collab.”

On a later post, he later said confessed that he was floored by the tremendous reception to the toys. "We know a lot of you guys missed the drop but let me check if we can do a new design and a bigger run this time," he wrote on Instagram.

    The toys were sold exclusively in collectibles shop Solid Toys. The toys dropped on April 9 for preorder, and are expected to ship out to customers by July 2021.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
