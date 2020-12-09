WeAreGINE13RA trends on Twitter as Gin Kings lock down the championship

THE conference like no other has come to an end. And for the first time since 2007, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has emerged as All-Filipino champs.

‘#WeAreGINE13RA’ — an excellent hashtag that plays on both Ginebra's 13th title in the league, and the 13 years since they last won in the Philippine Cup — trended on Twitter as the league’s biggest fanbase rejoiced from the virtual stands.

'Ginebra', 'Pringle', '#PBAFinals', and (even briefly at the start of the third quarter) 'Erram' also made it in the social media platform's trending list all throughout the tense game.

TnT put up a valiant fight as Poy Erram and RR Pogoy gritted their teeth against the odds, but the undermanned Tropa ran out of gas as the Gin Kings outlasted their opponents, 82-78.

Almost 330,000 viewers tuned in the final three seconds, as eventual finals MVP LA Tenorio took two free throw shots that sealed the deal.

Kabarangay cheering from outside the bubble!

Tenyente gets his due!

Japeth lang malakas!

Pringle carry!

Battle of the fourth quarter threes!

For Erram: praise, hate, and qs

TNT just completely spent

Mga kapitbahay talaga na taga-Barangay