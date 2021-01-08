Slam Dunk with a comeback: ‘There will be a movie,’ says creator

SLAM DUNK creator Takehiko Inoue has momentous news.

“There will be a movie!” he said on Twitter in Japanese, while posting a video of an animated sketch of the announcement.

Shortly after, a Twitter account (@movie_slamdunk) and website went live.

No other details were shared by Inoue, who worked on the manga from 1990 to 1996. It was turned into a successful adaptation that, up to now, remains the gold standard for coming-of-age sports anime.

However, the official description for @movie_slamdunk may offer a few clues. First, it will most likely be animated, with the words “animeshon eiga” (アニメーション映?"?) or “animation movie.” Second, its final title remains to be decided.

Slam Dunk aired in Japan from 1993 to 1996, but thanks to a local dub, became immensely popular among Filipinos in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Marc Pingris even took his "Pinoy Sakuragi" nickname from the series' lead character.

