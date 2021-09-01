UAAP searching for brand new look with logo contest

HERE'S YOUR chance to have one of your designs immortalized in the sports history books.

To signal its comeback from a roughly two-year layoff from action (its first break since it was founded in 1938), the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is looking for a fresh new logo.

On Wednesday, the collegiate league announced that it's accepting entries for its logo design contest. A cash prize of P100,000, as well as several freebies, awaits the winner.

"More than any time in our history, COVID really asked us to revisit and have a chance to reflect," UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said in a presser. "The UAAP will come up with a new logo that will be used from Season 83 moving forward."

Saguisag hopes that the new logo will represent a clear "comeback" after the storied collegiate league was halted by the pandemic — and endure for years to come.

"We want to come up with something that will stand the test of time as right now is the perfect time to sit down and reflect what we really stand for," he continued.

How to join the UAAP logo design contest

The art competition just opened its submission period, which will run from September 1 to 30, 2021, from 10 AM to 4 PM daily.

Each participant can submit only one (1) design in either Adobe Photoshop (.psd) or Adoble Illustrator (.ai) format, as well as a JPEG (.jpeg) version of their original art.

Image resolution should be at 300 to 400 pixels per inch, with no watermarks. File name should be Last Name, First Name, and File type.

Participants should also attach a brief description of the design made.

Entries should be submitted through this link.

The logo will be used on all of UAAP's materials in the foreseeable future.

