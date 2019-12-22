The Spin List: 8 gifts you should give yourself

You've bought all the gifts for your family and your friends — now it's time to get a little something for yourself. But as we usher in a new decade in a couple of weeks, and get that “New Year, New Me” feels, this is the opportune time to actually plan and start the year right, and in the grander scheme of things, start a whole new decade right.

HBO Go

P149/month

It used to be that you needed a cable TV subscription to access the full library of HBO movies and series. But HBO Go Asia just recently opened itself up as a standalone sub, just like Netflix. Now you can stream the groundbreaking Watchmen to your heart's content... or even set aside that one weekend to binge-watch Game of Thrones.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

P4,990

When it comes to working towards a healthier lifestyle, a fitness tracker helps keep you honest. The Samsung Galaxy Fit is a multipurpose wearable that gives you glanceable data on your heart rate, your stress levels, how much sleep you're getting, and how many steps you've just taken. It's also discreet enough to blend with any outfit.

Kettlebells

From P1,620 (for 18kg)

If you don’t have time to go to the gym and are looking to level up your home workouts, a kettlebell is a good place to start. You can use it as a loaded weight for your basic squats or deadlifts, or start maximizing your brand new weights by learnign the kettlebell swing. Progress up to snatches and clean and jerks, and you might just realize that this all-in-one tool can really do it all.

Gym membership

Price varies





That said, investing in a gym membership is still the workout route we'd recommend. Home workouts are great and all, but in gyms, you can be guided and trained by a coach to help you improve your form and execution. You'll also be exposed to a war chest of new exercises.

Headspace app

Free for first weeks, then approximately P660/month





When it comes to a healthy lifestyle, rest and relaxation is just as important as exercising. But with plenty of work, late nights, and long commutes, it just seems impossible to achieve. Meditation app Headspace offers an immense library of guided meditation sessions to help you recharge and realign — including situation-specific classes for when you're feeling burned out or when you're about to face a do-or-die job interview.

The Mamba Mentality: How I Play by Kobe Bryant

P1,835

Whatever your thoughts on the Lakers, the notoriously hard-working Kobe Bryant definitely knows a thing or two about getting out of comfort zones. The Mamba Mentality by Kobe Bryant takes a deep dive into the passion, the commitment and the work ethic Bryant had to internaize to become one of the hardcourt's most decorated athletes. We all need that Mamba Mentality to get us over the hump, and what better way to understand it than by learning it from Kobe himself.

Life Insurance

Price varies

A little somber for the holiday season, we admit, but it's a thought that needs to be entertained: the possibility you might kick the bucket without a plan. Plus, many life insurance plans now also double as investment tools, so you're not just prepping for death — you're paving the way for a much better life.

Spotify Premium

P129/month

The access to ad-free music is great, but another great reason to subscribe to Spotify in 2020 are the podcasts. If you’re also looking to maximize your time and learn something new, this is a worthy and inexpensive gift you could get for yourself. Plus, when you’re stuck in the abyss of traffic or drowning in work, music is always a great stress reliever.