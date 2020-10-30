This is how Selina Dagdag motivated husband Kevin Alas for last night's game

ALONGSIDE his commitment to contribute to the team, new Road Warriors captain Kevin Alas sure didn’t want to let his wife Selina Dagdag down.

The PBA courtside reporter, who is also inside the Clark Bubble for work, revealed that she actually had a funny little request for Alas as she looks forward to her birthday in December 1.

“[I t]old him to please start winning cause I don’t want to spend my birthday alone in the bubble,” she told SPIN Life.

So, the NLEX guard delivered — giving the Road Warriors their winning-est moment yet this conference, and finishing with 24 points, 11-19 from the field, six rebounds, and two assists to break TNT’s heart, 109-98.

Late in the first half, the 6-foot-0 Alas even fell down bloodied on the floor after crashing onto the shoulder of Jayson Castro.

He came back after halftime, adding five more points late in the third to extend Road Warriors’ lead. Alas then took matters in his own hands in the fourth frame, making 11 points on 5-6 shooting.

“I just talked to my teammates na manalo naman tayo, and bigay natin best natin offensively, defensively. Natamaan ako ng end of the half, I was just blessed to perform, credit goes to my coaches and teammates, of course” he said in the best player of the game post-game interview.

Alas also thanked both his team and God.

Selina echoed the sentiment. “Before every game, I always tell him he’s in God’s hands. Mighty proud of how well he did last night. Can’t stop crying, can’t stop praying. Soli Deo Gloria (Glory to God alone),” she said.

The lovebirds just tied the knot last month, September 8, in a simple civil wedding.

Going into the bubble, Selina earlier clarified that they remain professionals both inside and outside the court.

