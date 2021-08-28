Videoke classic 'Kahit Kailan' began with a high school crush, reveals South Border

IT'S THE song that launched a thousand and one versions on YouTube.

“Kahit Kailan” is a modern classic and is well-known to anybody who grew up listening to OPM in the 1990s and 2000s, or passed by any neighborhood videoke joint. Now, South Border’s main man Jay Durias takes us through the genesis of the song, how a high school crush inspired him to write it, and the story behind that now-iconic seamless transition between the falsetto vocals and saxophone solo.

