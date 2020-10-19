AI villain, movie crossovers: The leaked story for LeBron's ‘Space Jam 2’ sounds wild

TAKE this piece of news with a grain of salt.

Ben Mekler, who is credited on IMDB as a visual effects producer for GI Joe: Retaliation and a writer for the animated TV series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, has tweeted out what he alleges is the plot of the upcoming LeBron James movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The story of the first one (starring Michael Jordan) was a little wild, too: Aliens are sucking out the basketball powers of famous NBA players and Michael Jordan has to lead a basketball team of Looney Tunes against them. But that’s nothing compared to this one:

"During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle)," the synopsis reads.

"With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

So, Don Cheadle as an AI bad guy, game versions of NBA players, LeBron James on a rescue mission to save his son, and a world where you’ll see movie crossovers from all over Warner Bros.? You have to remember that the company owns the film franchises of Harry Potter, DC Comics, It, The Conjuring, the LEGO movies, The Matrix, and The Lord of the Rings.

Again, this is all unconfirmed.



Mekler is not involved in the film, but said he received the leaked synopsis from an email about a test screening for the upcoming movie.

But if it’s true… well, this sounds like a lot. Not like, win-first-Lakers-championship-in-ten-years lot, but still. A lot.

