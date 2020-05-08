Who needs 'The Last Dance' when you have 'The Last Ride' Undertaker docu?

If there's one good thing that this coronavirus-induced lockdown has given us, it's the slew of documentary series that has satisfied us sports-starved fans.

March gave us Vice on TV's Dark Side of the Ring, particularly the episodes that detail the late Chris Benoit's infamous double murder-suicide. April saw the premiere of ESPN and Netflix's The Last Dance, which tells the inside story of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

This month is no different. The WWE Network just surprised pro wrestling aficionados by announcing the five-part limited-series event The Last Ride, starring in-ring living legend Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker.

Check out the official trailer:

The Last Ride explores the 30-year wrestling veteran's search for the perfect retirement match. It features interviews with WWE superstars and icons such as Edge, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, AJ Styles, Ric Flair, Shane McMahon, and Michelle McCool (Calaway's wife), among others.

The WWE Network posted online the screening schedule of the highly anticipated docuseries, which debuts on May 10 and drops a new part every Sunday.