More than a year after The Last Dance was teased, the trailer for the 10-part sports documentary recently dropped.

The docu-series, set to be released on June 2020, pulls from never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews to take you deep inside the Chicago Bulls dynasty in its 1997-1998 championship season — Michael Jordan's last with the team.

The three-and-a-half-minute first look features exclusive footage and sound, including tense shots of the GOAT sending a carton flying into the air and smoking one of his iconic cigars.

Check it out:

According to the video, Jordan and the Bulls "granted a film crew access to document their bid for a second three-peat."

Aside from sound bites from Jordan himself, The Last Dance also includes interviews with prominent personalities like Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Pat Riley, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Adam Silver, Bob Costas, Barack Obama, and Justin Timberlake, among others.