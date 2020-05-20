‘The Last Dance’ scores 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

TWO days after the airing of its final episodes, The Last Dance has made it to the top tier of TV shows in review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

As of posting, the 10-episode documentary series has a 95 percent critic rating (which Rotten Tomatoes calls its "Tomatometer"). Its audience score is equally high: it's also 95 percent.

The site has logged in at least 44 reviews from critics in the media.

The Boston Globe’s Mark Feeney expressed his satisfaction for the series, writing about how it fully captures the intensity and choreography of sports as an art form. Plus, it's really well done.

“The more you watch the more you appreciate two other things: the extent to which The Last Dance is a character study [...] and how expertly it's been put together,” Feeney wrote.

“[T]ime and again, The Last Dance presented Jordan’s basketball idiosyncrasies unfiltered,” said Vanity Fair’s Christoper Rosen of a series that presented both the talent and the tyranny of His Airness.

Even the non-sports fans among TV critics were wowed by the docu. “I want my comrades in sports indifference to trust me when I say The Last Dance [...] is gripping television,” wrote non-sports fan Heather Schwedel in The Slate, reviewing all 10 episodes.

Among the few critic dissenters? NBC News’ Will Leitch, who wrote, “The Last Dance is 10 hours of Jordan-endorsed and -approved hagiography, to be sure, but I'm not sure it could have ever been anything else.”

In his review, he confessed that he was exhausted by the one-dimensionality of the Michael Jordan presented in the series.

With its 95 percent score, The Last Dance joins a crowded bracket of well-reviewed TV shows from the past year. Never Have I Ever, a teen comedy series that, like The Last Dance, is currently showing on Netflix, has a 96 percent score.

The second season of another comedy show, Fleabag, currently has a 100 percent rating on the Tomatometer, with reviews from over 92 critics.

Recent movies that have scored a 90-and-over at the Tomatometer include Best Picture winner Parasite, as well as Us, Knives Out, and Avengers: Endgame.

At competing review aggregator Metacritic, The Last Dance holds a score of 91, based on 12 critic reviews.

