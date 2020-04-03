Here's the full Netflix schedule of much-awaited '90s Bulls docu 'The Last Dance'

Finally, we have some official word on the long-overdue documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance.

Shortly after it was announced that the Jason Hehir-helmed production will premiere on April 20 via Netflix (and ESPN in the US), with two new episodes weekly, the latest trailer for 10-part sports miniseries dropped on YouTube:

The Last Dance features never-before-seen footage from 1997-98 — the final season of the Bulls' second three-peat.

According to the release, "In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team – a portrait only now being revealed, more than two decades later, in The Last Dance."

The episodic documentary takes fans for a trip down memory lane, back when Jordan was still a kid, Chicago still sucked, and eventually, the NBA franchise won its maiden title. The highs and lows of the first five championships serve as a compelling precursor to the historic's team eventful final run.

The Last Dance also includes extensive profiles of the major players in the '90s Bulls' success such as His Airness himself, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and head coach Phil Jackson, as well as interviews with some of the biggest personalities in basketball and beyond.

"Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," Hehir said.

Hea dded: "Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

Check out the full schedule:

NETFLIX

Monday, 20 April - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, 27 April - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, 4 May - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, 11 May - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, 18 May - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10

ESPN

Sunday, 19 April

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

Sunday, 26 April

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

Sunday, 3 May

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

Sunday, 10 May

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

Sunday, 17 May

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 9

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 10