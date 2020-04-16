Here's what foreign TV critics are saying about 'The Last Dance'

We're still days away from the premiere of The Last Dance, but international television pundits have already given their two-cents.

The 10-part sports documentary, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls' final season, is set for release starting on April 20 via Netflix (and ESPN in the US).

Some were lucky enough see the basketball series in advance, and the reviews are out:

It's filled to the brim with new insight

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter: "Last Dance probably isn't as deep or as likely to win converts among the initially uninterested. But if you come in with even a modicum of enthusiasm, it's a tremendously engaging, ridiculously fun assemblage of spectacular basketball footage and reasonably introspective interviews with almost everybody you'd hope to hear from on the subject...

"Last Dance may be a stand-alone, limited docuseries, but it's also something of a Voltron formed from bits and pieces of material already covered in previous ESPN projects — from Ron Shelton's oddly disappointing Jordan Rides the Bus to Rodman: For Better or Worse to Bad Boys, about the bruising Detroit Pistons teams that preceded the Bulls' run. Mostly it avoids feeling redundant."

It paints a clear picture of Jordan's legend

Liam Matthews of TV Guide: "The limited series is as complete a portrait of Michael Jordan's extraordinary basketball career as fans will ever get. It's a Citizen Kane-like biography about Jordan's relentless pursuit of greatness at all costs...

"Basketball fans will find much to love in the documentary. It gives new perspectives on well-worn basketball stories, and is exhaustive as a basketball history. And it humanizes one of the larger-than-life icons of the 20th century."

Its execution and episodes are just about right

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times: "While some might question whether even one of the great team sports dynasties of all time merits such a lengthy treatment, if anything each episode left me wanting more. Not only were the Bulls a team for the ages, they also gave us a sports soap opera for the ages...

"The Last Dance begins near the end of the Jordan-led dynasty and then hops back and forth in time throughout the series — an unnecessary flourish. There's so much rich material, so much game-changing basketball history, so many powerful dramatic moments off the court, there's no clear purpose to so much bending of the linear timeline."

It's for both Bulls faithful and non-faithful

Josh Sorokach of Decider: "The doc offers new insights on familiar topics (the Jordan/Isiah Thomas rivalry, Scottie Pippen's contract issues, 'The Shot,' those legendary Dream Team scrimmages, Rodman's Vegas vacation), while also offering enough narrative context for anyone who doesn't know their Bill Wennington from their Jud Buechler...

"Much like Jordan himself, The Last Dance is unrelenting in its quest for greatness. If you're a fan of the Chicago Bulls, you'll love it. If you hate the Chicago Bulls, you'll also love it. Long story short, you'll love it."

It's for Gen Z fans of the Jumpman logo

Michael Potts of Radio Times: "The Last Dance is tailor-made for those who know Jordan to be more than a fashion symbol, without truly knowing the tale of his rise...

"If you grew up watching Jordan in action, The Last Dance will be a solid nostalgia trip for you, a sporting fix designed to evoke the romanticism of sport in the 90s. If Jordan’s meaning to you has been inadvertently limited to a silhouette designed to sell shoes and shirts, The Last Dance is your chance to learn the legend for yourself."