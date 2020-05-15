'Last Dance' director saw this as a sign that Jordan willing to open up

MICHAEL Jordan opening up about the old Chicago Bulls team being a ‘travelling cocaine circus’ was director Jason Hehir’s most surprising moment during the course of the interviews for the 'The Last Dance' documentary.

During the first episode of 'The Last Dance,' Jordan broke into a hearty laugh when Hehir asked him about the Bulls team he joined during his early years in the NBA which was notorious allegedly for drug use.

“I think that the most surprising moment for me and the most encouraging moment for me was 15 or 20 minutes into the first interview with Michael Jordan,” said Hehir in a video conference call with Filipino reporters organized by Netflix.

“I asked him, I recited to him a writer’s description of those early Bulls team as the Chicago Bulls travelling cocaine circus. You saw that in Episode One and he threw his head back and laughed in a way that I’ve never heard him laugh before … It was surprising to hear that laugh,” said Hehir.

Based on Hehir’s statement, Jordan’s response to the ‘travelling cocaine circus’ question perhaps set the tone for the interview that had Jordan revealed several inside stories about those Bulls teams.

Hehir said he saw that moment as an encouraging sign that Jordan was willing to open up.

"It was encouraging to hear that. He was willing to laugh at that because it indicated to me that it was true, that he was willing to acknowledge that it was true. And then, he went a step further and offered an anecdote about what it was like for a kid like him to come from,” said Hehir.

The Last Dance is set to air its final two episodes on Monday Manila time via Netflix at 3 p.m.