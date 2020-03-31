'The Last Dance' docu on '97-98 Bulls arriving two months earlier

Hoops-starved sports junkies woke up to some good news that the highly anticipated documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls titled The Last Dance has been rescheduled from June this year to April 19.

As per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the new release date will be announced via Good Morning America, which ESPN reportedly declined to confirm.

NBA stars like LeBron James have joined the call of basketball fans online for an early screening of the 10-part series, especially in these trying times when there's almost no games and sports shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Last Dance takes us behind the scenes of the last championship season of Michael Jordan and the Bulls' second three-peat.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

ESPN executive vice president of programming acquisitions and scheduling Burke Magnus told the Chicago Tribune mid-March, "I know some have asked about The Last Dance, and the reality is that the production of that film has not yet been completed, so we are limited there at the moment.

Continue reading below ↓

"Obviously, you can't air it until it's done."

Now's the perfect time for MJ to prove that he's the GOAT and pull a few strings.

Watch the trailer again: