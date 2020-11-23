The Ilocano dish that fueled Matthew Wright ahead of Game Three

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – If spinach is to Popeye, papaitan is to Matthew Wright.

The Phoenix top gunner has been vocal about how he loves eating papaitan, the popular Ilocano soup dish composed of cow or goat innards flavored with vile, and which Wright admitted feasting on right on the eve of his breakout Game 3 performance in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against TnT Tropang Giga.

Apparently, the Fuel Masters were able to have their hands on the dish courtesy of one of the security personnel in the Quest Hotel bubble.

“He sent it to us. It’s delicious and oh man, it’s so good,” quipped Wright.

By game time, the 29-year-old gunner was his usual deadly self, torching the Tropang Giga for 25 points, including the turnaround jumper that sealed the Fuel Masters’ 92-89 win and within arms’ reach of grabbing a first ever ticket in the best-of-seven Finals.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Wright, whose family comes from Tarlac, added three rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-of-11 from three-point range despite favoring a still swollen right ankle which he sprained in the opener of the best-of-five semis.

Teased about acquiring strength from eating papaitan like spinach does to Popeye, Wright lets out a wide smile.

Continue reading below ↓

He was actually grateful to his Filipina mom for initiating him on taking one of the favorite Filipino soups of all time.

“I’m glad my mom didn’t tell me what’s inside papaitan when I was a kid. I wouldn’t have enjoyed it,” he said.

“But she did tell me until later on. But by then it was too late, I already had a taste of it.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Game 4 is set on Wednesday also at the Angeles University Foundation gym as the Fuel Masters go for the kill in their bid for a first-ever Finals stint.

Wright wouldn’t reveal whether he’s having another round of papaitan on the eve of the match.

One thing is certain, though.

“I think honestly, that papaitan is good,” Wright said with a wink.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.