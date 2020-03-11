The hustle goes on: Marcial allows practices, but teams should impose own guidelines

EVEN IF PBA games of the Philippine Cup are postponed indefinitely, teams will be permitted to continue their practices so players stay in shape until the games resume.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Wednesday that the office has allowed the teams to go on with their training. However, they should implement a few restrictions both on and off the court to ensure every team member’s safety amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Metro Manila.

“Dire-diretso lang ‘yung practices nila. Tapos bibigyan sila ng mga team nila ng mga guidelines kung ano ang dapat gawin, at ‘di dapat gawin sa mga day-to-day na ginagawa nila,” he said.

The Commissioner permits each team to pursue their business as long as they submit a series of ground rules that closely monitor their activities.

“Kanya-kanyang send ang mga teams ng mga guidelines nila, pero may mga iba akong nabasa... May nakita kong teams na closed-door practice sila, bawal muna malalapit [na interactions], selfies, autographs and high-fives mula sa mga fans, tigil muna ‘yon,” he said. “May nakita pa nga ako eh, kung pag may pinuntahan kang occasion, kailangan mo sabihin sa team mo. Example, may party ka, kailangan mo sabihin, kung papaano, saan, paano mangyayari. Kanya-kanyang send sila.”

These rules, however, will not be imposed from above.

Marcial added: “Ang PBA wala pa akong guidelines na sinasabi sa teams. Sila ang gumawa ng guidelines nila.”