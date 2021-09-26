Cowboy Bebop, Sandman, Cobra Kai S4: All the biggest trailers from Netflix’s fan event

TO HYPE up its upcoming releases, Netflix dropped a three-hour fan called “Tudum” — a spelled-out version of the trademark sound that announces each movie or series you watch on the streaming platform.

In the face of heated competition from the other streaming options out there, Netflix is here to helpfully remind you it’s still got many, many aces up its sleeve.

Here are the biggest trailers revealed during the Tudum fan event.

The Sandman

The legendary comic goes live action, as Netflix dropped the first look at Dream himself in the flesh, played by British actor Tom Sturridge.

Cowboy Bebop

Another live action adaptation heading your way is this take on the classic anime series. The Tudum event showcased the anime’s signature intro (complete with the amazing bop that is Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts’ “Tank!”), giving us a better look at stars John Cho as Spike, Mustafa Shakir as Jet, and Daniella Pineda as Faye.

Cobra Kai Season 4

Netflix is heading back to the dojo in the latest installment of the popular martial arts series. Rivals since the original movie, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are teaming up for a new All-Valley karate tournament.

Arcane

The animated series based on the popular League of Legends has a stunning new trailer and a drop date: November 6, right after the 2021 World Championship Finals.

The Witcher Season 2

Witcher-related news abounded in Tudum. Not only were there multiple promo videos for Season 2, Netflix also announced that it’s greenlit both The Witcher Season 3… and a spinoff for kids.

Stranger Things Season 4

It’s been two years since Season 3, so it’s been quite the wait for Stranger Things fans. One of Netflix’s biggest, earliest hits is back for another go-around, and Tudum offered fans another brief glimpse on what’s next for Eleven and the gang.

Jeen-Yuhs, a Kanye West documentary

Hint: It’s pronounced “genius.” This documentary tracks twenty decades of Kanye West’s mercurial career, and this first trailer showing him and Mos Def performing a track from The College Dropout.

Red Notice

Netflix offered a fresh look at Red Notice — a star-studded heist starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot.

