Big Show the actor can redeem himself with The Big Show Show sitcom

Professional wrestling legend Paul Wight, more popularly known as the Big Show, has had a few forays into acting (with mixed results).

You've seen The World's Largest Athlete as an actual knucklehead in Knucklehead, then as an imposing villain inVendetta. But his latest role might just be the perfect one for him yet.

Prepare to meet the Big Show the TV dad on the aptly titled,The Big Show Show.

Now retired, the WWE superstar has to step inside a different kind of ring — to be a family man for his wife and three daughters. "He quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted," writes WWE.com. "Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention."

Here's the official trailer for the Netflix exclusive family sitcom:

Spotted those other WWE cameos? We demand more than a half second of Mark Henry, Rikishi, and Mick Foley!

The Big Show Show, which also stars Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Juliet Donenfeld and Jaleel White, gives a glimpse of what fatherhood must be like for the seven-time world champion.

It also puts a spotlight on the Big Show's comedic chops, which have been hugely underrated during his time in WWE.

PHOTO: Netflix

PHOTO: Netflix

PHOTO: Netflix

The Big Show Show airs April 6 only on Netflix.