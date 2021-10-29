‘Lakas talaga’: Fans salute Mikey Williams, Coach Chot

A STAR rookie, a storied coach, and a team that was tenacious enough to take it all the way to the finish.
TNT Tropang Giga completed its cleanup of the Magnolia Hotshots inside the PBA semi-bubble, successfully closing out the Philippine Cup that saw the squad plow through powerhouses Ginebra San Miguel and the San Miguel Beermen before facing Calvin Abueva and co. in the finals.
As the dust settled on the 94-79 scoreboard, netizens applauded the two key players that led to TNT’s decisive win.
All praises for Mikey the MVP
How about a big hand for Coach Chot?
TNT with a long-awaited crown
Good effort from Mags
Syempre, nag-trending rin ang isa pang Mikey Williams...
