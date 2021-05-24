Debut of the young guns: The best reactions to Trae Young, Devin Booker

DEVIN Booker with 34. Trae Young with 32. When it comes to your big playoff debut, you couldn’t ask for better numbers.

In their first time in the postseason trail, these young guns came out with guns blazing, lighting up the scoreboards, and — in the case of young Trae Young — silencing an entire arena of jeering fans.

It’s hard to bet against the feel-good story of the Knicks, and even harder against a titanic lineup led by LeBron James. But, at least in their first game out, these two playoff rookies made their mark.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to the duo.

What a morning (Manila time) in sports

Keeping an eye on them

This Trae Young GIF is ready for meme stardom

The living emoji

What do you mean it’s his first time in the playoffs!?

Standout player among giants

Lupit ng post-game interview

Reggie Miller feels

Booker books a franchise record