A roundup of the best reactions to the surprise CJ Perez trade to SMB

BOMBSHELL PBA news today: Terrafirma Dyip is trading its franchise player CJ Perez to the San Miguel Beermen for SMB’s slot in the first round of the PBA draft.

Aside from two first round draft picks, Terrafirma will also scoop up Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, and Gelo Alolino.

When news of the blockbuster trade broke, different emotions flared up in our Twitter feeds, from elated (presumably from SMB fans), to furious (presumably from fans unhappy with the state of the league), to self-satisfied (Snow Badua).

Let’s kick things off with a Snow Badua wink.

On the Spin.ph Facebook post announcing the trade, we’ve logged in more than 1,000 comments… most of them angry or bewildered. Tap the Facebook post below to get started reading, and don’t forget the popcorn.

“What Madness drove Terrafirma to do such terrible thing?” asked one top fan of our Facebook page.

“superstar traded to 3 bench players & 8th pick,” commented another, accompanied by a GIF of a confused LeBron.

On Twitter… well, take a look.

EMOTIONS RUNNING HIGH

Skyway Stage 3 vs. CJ Perez!

Some were floored with the lineup that SMB will be fielding.

Others were happy for CJP, period.

Awts.