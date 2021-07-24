News And Trends

Dame, Hachimura, Durant + the best reactions to the Olympic opening ceremony

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: (Left) AP

SUBDUED. Spectator-less. And still outside the Olympic stadium, protesters still making their voices heard as the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off in the midst of a pandemic.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

But for all the formidable obstacles and restrictions, the Olympic opening ceremony still has the power to give goosebumps.... and a few laughs. (Thanks, Olympic pictogram performers!)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Here are a few posts from world-famous athletes, clearly buzzed about the opening ceremonies. (Except maybe Kevin Durant.)

Team USA pulls a happy birthday prank on KD. He doesn't look too happy

Continue reading below ↓

Dame shares a few shots

Japan’s very tall flagbearer, Rui Hachimura

Continue reading below ↓

Danilo Gallinari says, in part, "What the Olympics represent cannot be explained in words"

Pau Gasol, in his fifth time at the Olympics

Continue reading below ↓

Here’s one more of the Gasols

Of course shirtless Tongan is back: his third Olympic opening ceremony without a shirt.

Continue reading below ↓

Final torchbearer Naomi Osaka was truly in awe of the moment

Many Filipinos also tuned in to watch the ceremony. One Pinoy, though, was lucky enough to cover it live: Gretchen Ho, who is among the journalists on the ground at Tokyo 2020.

Gretchen takes in the view

Continue reading below ↓

On Twitter, amid the glee and Philippine pride at watching Eumir Marcial and Kiyomi Watanabe carry the flag, netizens also launched onto PH team’s familiar fashion — and a commentator’s perhaps unintentional snark.

Sablay sa Olympics?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Speaking of announcing na 'Wala pa tayong gold...'

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

But overall, we're just happy, and proud, to see the Philippines march on the world's sporting stage.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

With additional reporting by Mark Villeza.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: (Left) AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again