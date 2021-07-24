Dame, Hachimura, Durant + the best reactions to the Olympic opening ceremony

SUBDUED. Spectator-less. And still outside the Olympic stadium, protesters still making their voices heard as the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off in the midst of a pandemic.

But for all the formidable obstacles and restrictions, the Olympic opening ceremony still has the power to give goosebumps.... and a few laughs. (Thanks, Olympic pictogram performers!)

Here are a few posts from world-famous athletes, clearly buzzed about the opening ceremonies. (Except maybe Kevin Durant.)

Team USA pulls a happy birthday prank on KD. He doesn't look too happy

Dame shares a few shots

Japan’s very tall flagbearer, Rui Hachimura

Danilo Gallinari says, in part, "What the Olympics represent cannot be explained in words"

Pau Gasol, in his fifth time at the Olympics

Here’s one more of the Gasols

Of course shirtless Tongan is back: his third Olympic opening ceremony without a shirt.

Final torchbearer Naomi Osaka was truly in awe of the moment

Many Filipinos also tuned in to watch the ceremony. One Pinoy, though, was lucky enough to cover it live: Gretchen Ho, who is among the journalists on the ground at Tokyo 2020.

Gretchen takes in the view

On Twitter, amid the glee and Philippine pride at watching Eumir Marcial and Kiyomi Watanabe carry the flag, netizens also launched onto PH team’s familiar fashion — and a commentator’s perhaps unintentional snark.

Sablay sa Olympics?

Speaking of announcing na 'Wala pa tayong gold...'

But overall, we're just happy, and proud, to see the Philippines march on the world's sporting stage.

With additional reporting by Mark Villeza.

