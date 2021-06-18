Lebron, Jordan on the court? Gilas young guns set Twitter on fire

IT TOOK some time for Gilas to warm up.
But in the end, the well-oiled national team machine was firing on all cylinders, easily taking down Indonesia, 76-51.
Twitter was at a whiplash as the young and hungry boys in white made their mark on the court. From Kouame to Kai to Carl, the Internet was ablaze with praise, and Gilas quickly began trending on PH Twitter right after the close of the game.
But amid the jubilation of the fourth quarter blowout was a spot of worry, as Tamayo came crashing down with an ankle sprain after firing off a hot barrage of threes.
Check out these reactions.
Lebron makes his mark
Wag kalimutan si Jordan
Ravena Bros. salute Carl
Tamayo makes it rain
Prayers for Carl
Kouame on fire!
Welcome to Kaiju's stomping grounds
More Dwight Ramos thirst — sorry, we meant, admiration tweets
Abot langit na
Seriously, though, props to Prosper
With additional reporting by Mark Ernest V. Villeza
