The best reactions to the blockbuster Harden deal

THE NBA’s big news today? A reunion of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving at the Brooklyn Nets, as a long sulking (and visibly out of shape) Harden finally got what he wanted and booked a ticket out of Houston.
The move follows months of will-he-won’t-he drama circling the Beard and his very clear reluctance to play with the Rockets. Yesterday, he finally broke his silence and point-blank told the world that his now-former team are “just not good enough.”
The blockbuster deal reaches far beyond the Nets and the Rockets, reported an AP source. Indiana and Cleveland will also have their lineups reshuffled as a result of the deal. (Read the story below for the full details.)
NBA Twitter did not disappoint with its reactions.