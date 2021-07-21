KD praises Bucks and their 'loud-a--' fans: The best reactions to championship win

HISTORY has been made.

After half a century, the ring comes home to roost in Milwaukee, off the back of a massive 50-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was a series that truly belonged to the Greek Freak, who turned in three 40+ point performances throughout the finals.

On Twitter, "Game 7" trended on the Philippine charts (even if it never ended up actually happening), with 136,000 tweets and counting just as the fireworks exploded over the crowded Deer District.





Check out these Twitter reactions below:

KD is effusive in his praise

LeBron offers his congrats

Spida chips in

As does Gobert

Isiah Thomas shows off a great view

Magic Johnson gives his two cents

And here's the Cleveland Browns' Flash Garrett

Bucks in 6

Suns in 4…

Respect for Giannis

Bucks fans having a real moment right now

Here's a great throwback

