The best reactions to Steph Curry’s explosive All-Star game

THE STAT line says it all.
50 points. 16 out of 27 threes. Uncountable boos from the Cleveland audience.
Steph Curry delivered it all and more for Team LeBron at the 2022 All-Star Games in Ohio, as the West All-Stars escaped Team Durant, 163-160. He handily broke the record for most threes made in All-Star history (a now piddling 10 from Paul George), with one field goal swished in from as far back as the logo.
Curry also nabbed All-Star MVP honors.
As of posting, both “Curry” and “LeBron” are trending on Twitter — 194,000 tweets for the former, 227,000 tweets for the latter.
Check out some of the best reactions to Steph’s explosive performance, as well as other moments from the All-Star game.
Netizens dig up old Kobe-Steph videos
Skip Bayless looks back on Steph’s All-Star record
Let’s not forget LeBron’s game winner
GOATs, legends, icons
