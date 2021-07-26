Philippine pride at fever pitch as Hidilyn wins country’s first Olympic gold

WHERE WERE you when Hidilyn Diaz earned the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal?

It was an incredible moment as the legendary weightlifter faced off against the sport’s heavyweights — and emerged triumphant, smashing an Olympic record in the process.

Even with no spectators in the stands and social distancing in place, emotions were running high as Diaz broke into tears as she saluted the flag. The small Philippine contingent could not contain their own tears.

Online, Philippine pride was overflowing as fellow Filipinos rejoiced in this historic moment. Hidilyn Diaz quickly trended on Twitter, with Twitter count exceeding 100,000 as of posting.





Check out the heartfelt reactions below:

What. A. Moment.

A tearful salute to the flag from Hidilyn Diaz

HERSTORY

Emotions are running high

THANK YOU PO!

We felt that!

A true achiever!

