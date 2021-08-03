Heartbreak, gratitude from PH as Nesthy Petecio clinches silver

STILL an achievement.
Nesthy Petecio may have come in second against hometown contender Sena Irie, who toppled her via unanimous decision... but a silver is still a silver. We were on tenterhooks for much of the past week, with all the talk of "assured medals", but now it's official: For the second time in this year’s Olympics, the Philippines has once again made history, officially making the first multi-medal finish for the Philippines since 1932.
Tweets about Petecio climbed to more than 25,000 tweets in the half hour since the bell rang.
