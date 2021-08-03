Heartbreak, gratitude from PH as Nesthy Petecio clinches silver

STILL an achievement.

Nesthy Petecio may have come in second against hometown contender Sena Irie, who toppled her via unanimous decision... but a silver is still a silver. We were on tenterhooks for much of the past week, with all the talk of "assured medals", but now it's official: For the second time in this year’s Olympics, the Philippines has once again made history, officially making the first multi-medal finish for the Philippines since 1932.

Tweets about Petecio climbed to more than 25,000 tweets in the half hour since the bell rang.

Check out the heartbreak and the salutations netizens poured out on Twitter.

Yan ang puso

Sakit

Amen to this

Congratulatory hugs for Japan?

Netizens were reminded of another long-ago boxing match

Still, congratulations to Sena Irie

What an achievement for Nesthy

Let’s keep cheering on the rest of Team PH!

Pweds

